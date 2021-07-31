Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk REVEALS he had a small heart attack; Says 'I'm going to be okay'

Following a collapse on the Better Call Saul's set on Tuesday, Bob Odenkirk was taken to the hospital for a "heart-related issue." Odenkirk has been mostly quiet since the event, although the actor recently took to Twitter and penned, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

In his tweets, Odenkirk also thanked his family, friends and others who have shown their concerns since the incident was reported. He further wrote, “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.” However, Odenkirk's spokesperson already reported on Wednesday that the actor was in "stable condition after suffering a cardiac related event," via Just Jared, but did not elaborate. Meanwhile, Nate Odenkirk, Bob's son, tweeted the same day that his father was going to be alright.

Check out Bob Odenkirk's tweets below:

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Odenkirk had a heart attack while shooting the sixth and last season of Better Call Saul, the famous Breaking Bad spinoff, in New Mexico. Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, a character for which he has received four Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Though the production for the final season started in April, according to Odenkirk, it's unknown how much more filming is left or how his heart attack would affect the rest of the production. AMC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, have not commented on the current status of production.

