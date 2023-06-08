Better Call Saul actor Jay Johnston charged with felony for US Capitol riot; Details HERE

Jay Johnston, who has been known for his role in Bob’s Burger and Arrested Development is arrested and charged with felony civil disorder for his role in the U.S. Capitol attacks on January 6, 2021. The actor was also accused of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and blocking passage through the Capitol area. Prosecutors accused Johnston of taking part in mass push against policemen in a tunnel at the side of the Capitol. Here is everything to know about Jay Johnston getting arrested and charged with felony for his role in the U.S. Capitol riots that took place in 2021.

Jay Johnston arrested

After the U.S. Capitol riots in January 2021, FBI released photos of Jay Johnston in March 2021 on Twitter and asked people’s help to identify him and other people suspected of assaulting police officers. Court records state that an attorney representing Johnston contacted prosecutors four days later and admitted that he was the man in the photographs. More than thousand people have been charged for their involvement in the riot and federal law enforcement is still making these arrests.

FBI agent’s affidavit claims that Johnston “participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers” and guarded the entrance of the tunnel. FBI alleged Jay Johnston also encouraged other people to join them and wash chemicals out of rioters eyes. FBI said, “The FBI has interviewed three current or former associates of Johnston, all of whom identified Johnston as the individual in the above photographs of 247-AFO.”

Prosecutors also claimed that the Better Call Saul actor also texted someone while he was at Capitol. And, he wrote, “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

Reportedly, Johnston was fired from Bob’s Burgers in late 2021 because of his involvement in Capitol riots.

Jay Johnston’s work front

Jay Johnston first shot to limelight as a writer and actor on Mr Show with Bob and David. He has also played the role of Officer Jay McPherson in three seasons of The Sarah Silverman Program.

