Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Bob Odenkirk, the critically renowned actor, has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 59-year-old actor, who has won Emmys and SAG awards, was honoured during a ceremony unveiling the star in Hollywood on Monday.

However, according to CBS News, Odenkirk's star was installed next to his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston and is the 2,720th plaque to be built on the Walk Of Fame since its construction in 1961. As per Daily Mail, a host of Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-stars were present to cheer him on. Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando all stood with their co-star in front of his new star.

Odenkirk was appropriately dressed in a navy blue suit, a black tie, and a pair of sunglasses neatly tucked into his front pocket. The event took place on the day when Better Call Saul's sixth season was due to begin. It is the last season of the popular show. For those unversed, Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spin-off, premiered in 2015 and has received multiple honours and nominations, including 39 Emmy nominations.

Meanwhile, recently, Bob made news after having a heart attack and falling while filming Better Call Saul. In July 2021, while working for the show, the actor had a fatal heart attack and was rushed to the hospital by his coworkers. Opening up about the same, he said, "That's why it's called the widow-maker ‘cause you die when that happens."

