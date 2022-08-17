Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk posts an emotional message for fans following series finale

Breaking Bad's spinoff Better Call Saul recently aired its series finale as the show wrapped up after six seasons. The show followed Bob Odenkirk's character Saul Goodman's story and became one of the most successful spin-off shows that received an equal amount of fan base as the original show. Taking to Twitter, Odenkirk shared a message for fans.

Getting emotional about the series wrap, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shared a video on his Twitter account where he addressed fans and thanked them for their support as well as the cast and crew of the successful show. Describing his state of mind after bidding adieu to his character, Bob said, "It’s a mystery to me how it even happened. Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely."

Odenkirk further added, "It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened." The actor further humbly added that he did nothing to deserve this part but hoped he earned it over six seasons. Better Call Saul's success has been massive over the six seasons and at this year's Emmys as well, the series has bagged seven nominations.

Check out Bob Odenkirk's video HERE

Addressing the fans, Odenkirk also added in his video a note of thanks for giving them a chance. He said, "We could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it."

