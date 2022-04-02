Better Nate Than Ever Review: Lisa Kudrow and Rueby Wood's musical movie hits all the right notes

Better Nate Than Ever

Better Nate Than Ever Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett

Better Nate Than Ever Director: Tim Federle

Better Nate Than Ever Platform: Disney+

Better Nate Than Ever Stars: 3/5

Better Nate Than Ever, a musical family comedy, has debuted on Disney+ today. Tim Federle wrote and directed the film, which is based on his book of the same name. It captures the essence of Nate Foster, a 13-year-old musical aficionado who dreams of winning a major role in a Broadway show. Better Nate Than Ever is a lovely celebration of youthful dreamers and the lengths to which they will go to discover a community that welcomes them completely. It's also a love letter to musical theatre, which will, at the very least, give some escapist pleasure for those who are inclined to such things.

Nate (Rueby Wood, a newbie) is a 13-year-old who is ridiculed at school and who lives in the shadow of his elder brother Anthony (Joshua Bassett). He and his closest friend Libby (Aria Brooks) take a bus to New York City on the spur of the moment to audition for a Broadway musical based on the Disney animated picture "Lilo & Stitch" from 2002. It's not long until Nate runs across his Aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow), his mother's estranged sister and a Broadway actress herself. As he works toward what he believes would be his big Broadway break, Nate meets several challenges. But, because this is a children's film, don't expect Nate to go through anything too traumatic on his way to popularity.

This film will most likely be for youthful theatre lovers "tick tick... boom!" was for a little older group of Broadway fans last year. Both films promote the delight of being oneself on and off stage, while also acknowledging how tough it is to put on a Broadway show or be a part of one. "Better Nate Than Ever" avoids getting mired down in the details, but it does highlight some of the brutal realities of the entertainment business. The lead actor, Rueby Wood, who plays Nate, is the film's strongest selling point. Wood infuses the part with a lot of charm and warmth, which, when paired with his character's effervescence and overpowering enthusiasm, makes him a delight to watch. You can't help but root for Nate and want to see him accomplish his goals throughout the film. His is a path of passion and dedication, and it is motivating and encouraging to witness someone with his purity and brightness struggle to achieve greatness. The movie may have lost some of its lustre if this actor had not been chosen in this part. In this sequence, Wood shines brightly, and the film benefits as a result.

The film's depiction of Nate's sexuality also contributes to its success. While the film is mostly about a teen attempting to find out his professional route in life, there is also an LGBTQ+ aspect to his story. The film makes it evident that Nate is a queer child, despite the fact that it is never discussed in depth. This part of Nate's personality, on the other hand, is always handled with care and without a heavy hand, ensuring that the essential beats fall when they're required and a message of inclusion is given just properly. In fact, the message is handled so nicely that I don't mind admitting that it brought a smile to my face on a frequent basis. However, The film's actual hidden weapon, its MVP, is the reliable Kudrow, who gets to exercise her superb comedic timing while displaying her maternal side as the adult who still holds on to a sliver of the dream that pushes her nephew, despite her hopes being broken and beaten.

To sum up, Better Nate Than Ever is a lot of fun. It's bright, lively, and simple to watch. Sure, it has a Disney Channel feel to it, which may turn off some viewers, but those who are young at heart and seeking for some light amusement should check it out. It has a wonderful soundtrack of original songs and a great feel-good narrative about pursuing your ambitions. It may not be in the same category as "West Side Story" or "The Greatest Showman," but it is a significant improvement over any Disney Channel Original Movie.