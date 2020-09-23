  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Better: A shirtless Zayn Malik announces a new song with a sexy MV snippet; Single to be out on THIS day

Zayn Malik just surprised ZStans with a new single announcement. Titled Better, the 27-year-old singer teased fans with a sexy, shirtless Better MV snippet.
4924 reads Mumbai
Zayn Malik just announced his new single titled BetterBetter: A shirtless Zayn Malik announces a new song with a sexy MV snippet; Single to be out on THIS day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

2020 has been one big dud but promising to make things 'better' for us is none other than Zayn Malik. Ever since the release of his sophomore album Icarus Falls, we've only got limited access to the 27-year-old singer's luscious vocals through collabs with Shaed (Trampoline), Sabrina Claudio (Rumors), R3hab (Flames) and Zhavia Ward (A Whole New World's reboot for 2019's Aladdin). However, that's soon going to change as revealed by Malik on Twitter as well as his official YouTube page.

Zayn revealed that he will be releasing a new single titled Better and tweeted a sexy snippet of the music video accompanying the song. In the short 14 seconds clip, we see someone using a vintage tape recorder to spy on the singer who just happens to be shirtless, wearing only jeans with the buzzcut hairdo. The funky tune promises a track to remember and if you're wondering when Better will be out, well, the Pillowtalk singer has us covered on that too.

Keeping a reminder on YouTube, Malik revealed that Better MV will be dropping on Friday, i.e. September 25 at 9:30 AM.

Check out the sexy Better MV snippet on Zayn's Twitter as well the YouTube reminder for the single to drop below:

We're ready to fall under the spell of Mr. Zayn Malik!

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid shares a passionate kiss with 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik and wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Are you excited for Zayn Malik's new single Better to drop on Friday along with the MV? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Zayn has a lot to look forward to as he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid will be welcoming their first child any day now. Moreover. the 25-year-old supermodel has recently shared many photos of her adorable baby bump and we already can't wait for the first look at ZiGi's baby girl.

Credits :Zayn Malik's Twitter,zayn's YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement