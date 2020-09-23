Better: A shirtless Zayn Malik announces a new song with a sexy MV snippet; Single to be out on THIS day

Zayn Malik just surprised ZStans with a new single announcement. Titled Better, the 27-year-old singer teased fans with a sexy, shirtless Better MV snippet.

2020 has been one big dud but promising to make things 'better' for us is none other than Zayn Malik. Ever since the release of his sophomore album Icarus Falls, we've only got limited access to the 27-year-old singer's luscious vocals through collabs with Shaed (Trampoline), Sabrina Claudio (Rumors), R3hab (Flames) and Zhavia Ward (A Whole New World's reboot for 2019's Aladdin). However, that's soon going to change as revealed by Malik on Twitter as well as his official YouTube page.

Zayn revealed that he will be releasing a new single titled Better and tweeted a sexy snippet of the music video accompanying the song. In the short 14 seconds clip, we see someone using a vintage tape recorder to spy on the singer who just happens to be shirtless, wearing only jeans with the buzzcut hairdo. The funky tune promises a track to remember and if you're wondering when Better will be out, well, the Pillowtalk singer has us covered on that too.

Keeping a reminder on YouTube, Malik revealed that Better MV will be dropping on Friday, i.e. September 25 at 9:30 AM.

Meanwhile, Zayn has a lot to look forward to as he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid will be welcoming their first child any day now. Moreover. the 25-year-old supermodel has recently shared many photos of her adorable baby bump and we already can't wait for the first look at ZiGi's baby girl.

