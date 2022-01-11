Betty White suffered a stroke 6 days before her demise, death certificate reveals

Betty White's death cause has been confirmed. According to her death certificate, the Golden Girls star died on December 31 at the age of 99 from a cerebrovascular accident.

A cerebrovascular accident, often known as a stroke, is a decrease of blood flow to a portion of the brain that causes brain tissue damage. Blood clots and damaged blood vessels in the brain are the most common causes. White died six days after having a stroke, according to the death certificate, as per TMZ. However, it's unknown if White went through any emotional or behavioural changes between the time of her stroke and her death on December 31. However, insiders informed TMZ that she was conscious and coherent.

Meanwhile, The agent for the "Golden Girls" star had stated that she died of natural causes. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” the agent, Jeff Witjas, who was also White’s close friend, said in a statement to People last week. Witjas also denied that White's death was related to the comedy legend obtaining her COVID-19 booster dose two days before her death. "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true," Witjas said in a statement to PEOPLE on January 3. "She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 9:30 a.m. call at her house in Brentwood, Calif., on New Year's Eve, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. Witjas subsequently confirmed her death to People, saying, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she'd live forever."