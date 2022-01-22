Betty White thanks fans, asks them to ‘stick around’ in video recorded for 100th birthday; WATCH

Betty White has passed away, but her official Facebook account has recently shared the video that the actress had made to mark her 100th birthday. For those unversed, she had passed away just 11 days before her 100th birthday, at the age of 99. Now, fans can check out her message to them that she had recorded days before her birthday.

The emotional message has been uploaded on her official Facebook account where she seems to be thanking fans for their love and support towards her over the course of her career. “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” the comedian and actress said while sounding joyous. “Thank you so much, and stick around!" she added. Alongside the video, White's team also penned a message for her fans which read, "Good morning! As we continue to see number [sic] coming in from all over the world...it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be [sic] so grateful to everyone.”

You can take a look at the video HERE.

The message continued, "When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank you from Betty and the animals." In the video, Betty can be seen wearing a beautiful green dress with a 'heart' necklace. The actress looked stunning as ever as she recorded the emotional video for her fans.

ALSO READ: Betty White's absence left a 'hole in our hearts' says long-time pal Tom Sullivan; Remembers her 'humanity'