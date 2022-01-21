Betty White's absence left a 'hole in our hearts' says long-time pal Tom Sullivan; Remembers her 'humanity'

On January 20th Betty White's official Instagram account, now managed by her assistant Kiersten Mikelas, posted a heartfelt tribute for the icon by her long-time friend Tom Sullivan. If you didn't know, the Golden Girl alum passed away at 99 on December 31 2021. Since her passing, tributes and eulogies for the legend have been pouring in by fans, friends and family.

Tom Sullivan in his emotional letter, wrote about the close bond Betty shared with not only just him but also his family. Attached to a family photo of White and the Sullivans, he wrote about their first meeting in a small club on Cape Cod where Tom used to perform. Betty and her husband, Allen Ludden, met Sullivan there and helped him learn the ropes in showbiz. Tom also shared that Betty was the one who helped him find his wife of 53 years. He wrote, "That's right, it was Betty who picked Patty Steffen out of the crowd of young women who came to hear me sing and I remember exactly what she said. 'Tom, if you could see the way this girl's eyes look at you, you'd never date anyone else.' She certainly was right, Patty and I have been married for 53 glorious years. And, that was just the beginning of Betty's role in our lives."

He also wrote about Betty's love and dedication to animals and how serious she was about the animal health research at The Morris Animal Foundation. He recalled the days when Betty had been there for his family especially his children, who affectionately called her Gram III. He reminisced many Christmas' and New Years they had spent together and as he ended his moving tribute, he wrote, "the Sullivans will never adequately fill the hole in our hearts, but the legacy of the lessons and humanity that Betty has left us with will serve us well until we join her on the next plane."

