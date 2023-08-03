Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling and kids living in RV after moving out of a cheap motel?

Tori Spelling, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has made a significant change in her living situation. She has moved her five children into a mobile home on a campground in Ventura County, California. This decision came after a brief stay at a nearby motel plagued by mold infestation. Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, was not present during this camping excursion, but Spelling seemed to be in high spirits, ensuring her kids enjoyed their beachside adventure. Here's a closer look.

Beachside camping experience for Tori Spelling and kids

The family was fully prepared for their outdoor living, sitting in a circle of lawn chairs while enjoying the sunset over the Pacific Ocean. Equipped with a cooler, stove, pop-up table, and a massive rug to keep the dust at bay, Spelling passed out snacks to her kids before starting to prepare dinner inside the RV. A California Parks Deputy approached them when the kids got too close to the cliffside, but this didn't dampen their spirits as they continued to explore their beachside setup.

Walmart run and housing challenges for Tori Spelling

The following day, Spelling and her teenage daughter, Stella, made a trip to Walmart to stock up for the rest of the week. While Spelling is facing housing challenges due to a severe mold infestation in her previous rental home, she remains determined to find a safe place for her family to live. Earlier, she had to relocate her family to a budget motel in the Los Angeles area but later left to stay with a friend.

Despite facing criticism and challenges, Spelling remains devoted to providing the best for her children. She recently shared leaked text messages from a realtor who allegedly mocked her family's housing crisis, expressing her disappointment in the lack of empathy and kindness. While it's uncertain when they can return to their previous home, Spelling has been vocal about the severity of the mold problem and its impact on her family's health. In the meantime, they seem to be embracing their new adventure in the RV on the campground.

