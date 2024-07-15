Beverly Hills 90210's Jennie Garth And Tori Spelling Remember Co-Star Shannen Doherty: 'Still Processing My Tremendous Grief'

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Jennie Garth and Torri Spelling, who shared a close bond with their late co-star Shannen Doherty, took to social media to remember her. All three friends were seen together on the famous series Beverly Hills, 90210.

The recent passing away of the Charmed actress has shocked all of her fans, co-stars, and the whole industry.

Jennie Garth remembers Shannen Doherty

Jennie Garth who is known as the one who played the role of Kelly Taylor in the above-stated series, shared a picture on her Instagram account with Shannen Doherty on Sunday, July 14. This old photo was uploaded with an emotional caption, in which Garth expressed her feelings attached to the Heathers actress.

Garth stated at the beginning of her long post, “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen.”

The A Time to Dance actress further called her friend the strongest person she has ever come across. She went on to say that their relationship was based on mutual respect and that they admired each other a lot.

Garth also called Doherty a woman who was passionate and determined towards her work, as well as a courageous and very loving person, who was also generous.

Towards the end of her post, Garth also remembered the Darkness of a Man actress’s dog, stating that she will miss her, and honor her deeply, adding that she is heartbroken for her family and Bowie.

Torri Spelling and others who paid tribute to Shannen Doherty

Meanwhile, Torri Spelling, who was seen on Beverly Hills 90210, as Donna Martin, also shared her memories with Doherty on her social media. A story had been uploaded on her Instagram account, where Spelling was seen along with Shannen Doherty.

On the image itself, the actress had added heartbroken emojis, with a caption that read, "I don't have outward words yet, but WE knew and that's what matters."

It wasn't just Spelling and Garth who were shocked and had shared a post for Doherty; joining the stars was Jason Priestley. The actor also uploaded an Instagram post calling the Fortress actress a “force of nature.”

Shannen Doherty passed away on Saturday, July 13. However, the news of her death was confirmed the next day by her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane. The publicist had stated to PEOPLE that the actress was surrounded by her loved ones, along with her beloved dog Bowie.

Doherty has died of cancer at the age of 53.

