Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Here's How You Meet Eddie Murphy's Titular Hero In First Five Minutes Of New Movie

Axel Foley, the iconic Detroit troublemaker, returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy seamlessly slips back into his legendary role, as if wearing an old Detroit Lions jacket. The film will premiere on Netflix on July 3, but a sneak peek at Axel's latest case is already available, according to Netflix. The movie begins on the streets of Detroit, Axel's hometown.

This time, the once-agile detective appears more stiff. "Even though it's a sequel, I'm not that 22-year-old anymore," Murphy revealed to Netflix. “I’ve had this whole other life and so I can act that. Axel at 22 and Axel at 63? He’s a whole different person.”

Same old Axel with new adventures

Despite the passage of time, Axel remains true to his personality. The first few minutes of the film show glimpses of the classic Axel greeting people on the street, teasing fellow officer Mike Woody (Kyle More), and causing some mayhem on the job.

"You're kind of the reason I got into police work in the first place," Axel's colleague admits during a hockey game, only to discover that Axel is investigating a possible robbery. It's clear that the essence of Axel's character hasn't changed, drawing us into yet another thrilling Beverly Hills Cop story.

New faces but the same fun in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Murphy's return caused excitement among fans and fellow performers. Taylour Paige, who plays Axel's daughter Jane, said she admired Murphy's talents. "Watching how he would get a page and make shifts and improvise, it's a very singular skill," Paige said. "In the process, you're thinking, 'What I read was funny,' but he made it better."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who portrays Axel's new BHPD liaison, Bobby Abbott, expressed his excitement. Gordon-Levitt recalled that when this offer came to him, the biggest smile came across his face, and the first thing he did was start singing 'Axel F,'. He said he remembered his brother teaching him how to play it on the piano and now he is teaching his son how to play it.

Murphy recognizes the nostalgic value of the film's classic electronic instrumental track. He compared it to having your own James Bond theme. He also stated that once people hear it, they know where it came from. They'll play that tune at his funeral one day. The iconic song is just one of several elements that add a sense of familiarity and excitement to the new film.

