Beverly Hills Cop Star Judge Reinhold Alleges 'Executive Murder Plot' Sabotaged His Acting Career

Judge Reinhold has shared his perspective on what he believes may have hindered his career. The actor, a regular in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, said his attempt at a leading role in the film Vice Versa was squashed due to a figurative executive murder plot in a Vanity Fair profile published on June 13.

Reinhold, 67, told the outlet that his 1988 body swap film was destroyed at the box office due to similar movies overwhelming the limited screens, as well as backend moves by former Columbia Pictures CEO David Puttnam.

Judge Reinhold alleges David Puttnam played a part in his acting career impediment

"It was basically an executive murder plot. David Puttnam, who produced Chariots of Fire, became the head of Columbia Pictures, and we all loved him because he was a creative and had done Indies,” Reinhold said. “The downside with David was he wanted to bring the price of lead actors down but make the backend profits real,” he added.

Reinhold told the aforementioned publication that he believed in the executive and his reformative formula but unfortunately, Puttnam did not stick with the production house long enough to prove it.

Vice Versa follows a divorced executive and his 11-year-old son as they encounter a mysterious skull. The uncanny object releases a magical power that causes the duo to switch bodies. As Reinhold noted in the Vanity Fair story, the film came amid a slate of age-defining movies including Like Father Like Son, Big, 18 Again, and more.

Advertisement

The actor, nonetheless, went on to star in The Santa Clause series and made a few scattered guest appearances on TV shows like Ellen, Monk, Arrested Development, and more. Reinhold, however, remained an integral part of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, starring in every installment of the film.

He revives his role as Billy Rosewood in Netflix’s upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F film alongside Eddie Murphy.

About the Beverly Hills Cop franchise

Hitting the silver screen in 1984, the original Beverly Hills Cop movie catapulted Murphy to fame. The classic buddy-cop action comedy spawned two sequels, all starring Murphy as the titular street cop who came to California from Detroit to investigate crime and corruption.

The new installment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, will hit Netflix on July 3.

The flick reunites Murphy and Reinhold as well as co-stars John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Release Date, Where To Watch And Everything We Know About The Eddie Murphy Sequel