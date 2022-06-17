Beyoncé announces release date for her first album in 6 years

Beyonce's back! Fans are ready for another epic album as Queen B is coming back with an album after 6 years. The Single Ladies singer announced her solo album release, Renaissance is coming out on July 29. Not only did she surprise her fans with her announcement of releasing her seventh studio album, but she also opened up about the music as she became Vogue's Covergirl for July.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed how the pandemic was dedicated to the long creative process of making another hit album after her 2016 megahit Lemonade. In the editorial piece, Editor in Chief Edward Enninful described the slight hints Beyonce had spewed all over the course of the shoot. He points out the "magical mood" of the set and even discloses Beyonce's surprised reaction to seeing her husband Jay-Z and her children for a "slightly surreal" family outing, per ET.

For her upcoming explosive album, the editor noted that the pandemic gave her "far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it." Later, Beyonce told Enninful, "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it." Although the singer did not go in-depth about her upcoming endeavours or even give any spoilers for her comeback yet her words struck a chord. It seems that Beyonce is getting ready to unleash a healthy amount of award-winning music starting with her album.

The news broke out on social media first as Columbia Records, Tidal and Spotify simply posted a black box with "act i" and "RENAISSANCE" written on it in white. The "act i" is being speculated as a confirmation by fans for other upcoming projects by Queen B which will follow her studio album.

ALSO READ Beyonce and Jay Z: 5 FUN FACTS about the couple's love story that their fans would definitely want to know