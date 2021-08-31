Beyoncé channels Malibu barbie in head to toe Versace look, days before 40th birthday

Beyoncé recently channelled Malibu barbie as she rocked a head to toe Versace outfit just a few days before her big 40th birthday which is soon approaching on 4th September! Over the weekend, the singer shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, showing off the phenomenal ensemble she put together for 40/40 Club's 18th-anniversary event. In the pics, Queen Bey could be seen wearing a black safety pin minidress and hot pink square-toed platform heels by Versace, and a matching hot pink jacket. She accessorized the look with a hot pink drawstring bag and emerald jewellery, including rings, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces with emerald pendants.

Alon with the Malibu barbie ensemble, the Crazy In Love singer wore her hair up in loose curls with a high half ponytail and sporting a cat-eye hidden behind black sunglasses. She also sipped on a bejewelled reusable tumbler by Versace in one of the pictures.

Prior to this, in a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer reflected on turning 40 soon and looked back at her legacy so far. She told the magazine: "The first decade of my life was dedicated to dreaming. Because I was an introvert, I didn’t speak very much as a child. I spent a lot of time in my head building my imagination. I am now grateful for those shy years of silence. Being shy taught me empathy and gave me the ability to connect and relate to people. I’m no longer shy, but I’m not sure I would dream as big as I dream today if it were not for those awkward years in my head."

