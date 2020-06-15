Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor in an open letter: Demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life

Beyoncé penned an open letter demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and asked Kentucky Attorney General to demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life. Read on to know more.

Beyoncé penned a powerful open letter, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot fatally by police in her own home. The songstress wrote the letter to Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, and called for criminal charges against three cops involved in Taylor's shooting. Beyoncé urged Cameron to “take swift and decisive action in charging the officers” involved in the shooting. On March 13, Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by cops.

It was reported that the cops were conducting a narcotics investigation; however, no drugs were found at her Louisville home. “Three months have passed and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” the Crazy In Love singer wrote in the letter. She further asked Cameron to take concrete action to prove that a black woman’s life matters. “Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life,” she wrote.

She even named the officers in her letter. “Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions,” she wrote. While it is still unclear which officer fired the shot which ended up killing Taylor, the victim’s family has filed a lawsuit stating the officers sprayed gunfire into the house with a total disregard for the value of human life, Daily Mail reported. Reportedly, Taylor had worked at two local hospitals and had no criminal record. Meanwhile, the police officers are now on administrative leave.

