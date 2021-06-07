Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s date had fans believing she’s struggling with anxiety; Tina Knowles calls claims ‘comical’

Beyoncé recently had fans worried after her latest date night with Jay-Z. Scroll down to see what the rumours surrounding her alleged anxiety are all about.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles just weighed in on rumours that the singer is struggling with anxiety issues. If you missed it, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted at the Barclays Center as they witnessed a basketball game courtside. The couple has been a regular courtside and spent many date nights watching games, since the early 2000s. During their recent outing, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rapper often rubbed his wife's leg, a move that has been coined by some as the "Jayoncé leg rub." As pictures of the sweet moment over the years have been circulating online, claims have emerged that the leg rub is to help with Beyoncé's purported anxiety.

Now the rumour has gone viral and has seeming reached Queen B’s mother Tina Knowles, the superstar’s mom was quick to weigh in via Instagram. She said: "When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them!" she captioned a collage of Jay-Z's rub. Referencing her husband Richard Lawson, she continued, "Me and Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet! Yeah!! That's what you do!" "For those of you who don't understand, Try it sometimes it works!!" she encouraged. "Human Touch is how you stay connected!!"

Addressing the claims further, Tina also said: "So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her ! Lord people !!!!" she concluded. "Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it's not !!! Stop that!!!!! BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That's a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here."

