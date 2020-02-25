Beyoncé & Michael Jordan supported Vanessa Bryant with sweetest gestures during Kobe Bryant’s memorial

Beyoncé and Michael Jordan supported Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant throughout the late NBA player’s memorial service. Read on to know more.

While Kobe Bryant’s fans, friends, and family members honoured the star during his memorial service, the ceremony was especially emotional for Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the tragic helicopter accident last month. She broke down on more than one occasion during the emotional event and celebrities like Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Michael Jordan were there to support her. The memorial was kicked off by Beyoncé, who performed a moving rendition of her songs XO and Halo.

Following her performance, Beyoncé sat behind Vanessa and her oldest daughter, Natalia, ET reported. During the ceremony, the 38-year-old singer was seen holding Vanessa’s shoulder as a sign of support. Showing their love for the late basketball star, Bryant's close friends, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal gave moving speeches as part of the memorial service. Vanessa also took the stage to deliver a eulogy for her loving husband and daughter and according to a source, who was present in the stadium, Jordan offered Vanessa his hand leading her off the stage once she concluded her speech that left many in tears.

Check out the video of Kobe Bryant's memorial here:

In her speech, she said she wanted to grow old with Kobe. She mentioned that they were two “perfectly imperfect” people who each other and their family, Parade reported. “I couldn’t see him as a celebrity, not just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything,” she said. Vanessa also praised Kobe’s qualities as a father of 4 daughters. “Kobe was the MVP of Girl Dads, or the MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough.

