  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Beyoncé & NAACP team up to support Black owned businesses affected by COVID 19 and the BLM movement

Beyoncé is doing her best to ensure empowerment for Black owned businesses in the current economic climate. The singer teamed up with NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to grant support to small businesses affected by Coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.
3113 reads Mumbai
Beyoncé & NAACP team up to support Black owned businesses affected by COVID 19 and the BLM movementBeyoncé & NAACP team up to support Black owned businesses affected by COVID 19 and the BLM movement
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Beyoncé is continuing to help those who’ve been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. The singer's BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund collaborated with the NAACP to assist Black-owned small businesses that have directly been impacted by the recent events across the nation. "Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," an official statement on the NAACP website reads. 

 

It continues, "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs. Grants of USD 10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses to help them sustain their companies and stores during this challenging time.”

 

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has offered a hand to Black-owned businesses. To celebrate Juneteenth, she dropped the empowering track "Black Parade," which also supported Black-owned small businesses in need. On the "Love on Top" singer's website, fans were also redirected to a page with a directory of Black-owned businesses to learn more about.

 

Last month, Beyoncé was recognised for her charitable work at the 2020 BET Awards. The virtual awards show presented the artist with its Humanitarian Award. Presented to her by Michelle Obama, Beyoncé dedicated her award to "all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

Credits :ET Online, Naacp.org, BET Awards 2020, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement