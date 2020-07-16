Beyoncé & NAACP team up to support Black owned businesses affected by COVID 19 and the BLM movement

Beyoncé is doing her best to ensure empowerment for Black owned businesses in the current economic climate. The singer teamed up with NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to grant support to small businesses affected by Coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Beyoncé is continuing to help those who’ve been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. The singer's BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund collaborated with the NAACP to assist Black-owned small businesses that have directly been impacted by the recent events across the nation. "Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," an official statement on the NAACP website reads.

It continues, "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs. Grants of USD 10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses to help them sustain their companies and stores during this challenging time.”

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has offered a hand to Black-owned businesses. To celebrate Juneteenth, she dropped the empowering track "Black Parade," which also supported Black-owned small businesses in need. On the "Love on Top" singer's website, fans were also redirected to a page with a directory of Black-owned businesses to learn more about.

Last month, Beyoncé was recognised for her charitable work at the 2020 BET Awards. The virtual awards show presented the artist with its Humanitarian Award. Presented to her by Michelle Obama, Beyoncé dedicated her award to "all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

