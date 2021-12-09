Beyoncé shares rare PDA filled photos with husband Jay Z from his 52nd birthday celebrations; PICS

Beyoncé has shared some adorable photos with husband Jay Z from his 52nd birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a series of photos from their recent trip to Las Vegas. The duo rocked their Gucci and Balenciaga attires as they posed being crazy in love!

The slide also included a GIF with some stunning monochrome pictures of the couple. In one of the photos from the GIF, Jay Z is kissing his wife while wrapping his arm around her neck. In another photo, Jay Z can be seen kissing Beyonce on her cheek as the singer smiles brightly. The two even posed while showing off their clothes and accessories. For those unversed, after tying to knot in 2008, the duo decided to renew their vows to mark their 10th anniversary in 2018. They share three kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.

Take a look at Beyonce and Jay Z romantic photos from the rapper's 52nd birthday dinner:

Recently, the two were also witnessed opening up on their love story during a Tiffany & Co. campaign, 'About Love.' "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," a part of the campaign's statement read. However, with the recent pictures, the duo has proved that their romance is going strong and we can always count on them to set major couple goals!

The photos also included a picture of Jay Z with a birthday cake. The post has already garnered more than 3 million likes on Instagram and fans in the comments section have been appreciating the same.

