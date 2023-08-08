Beyoncé adds Lizzo’s name in Break My Soul remix amid latter's sexual harassment lawsuit

Beyoncé delighted fans at her recent D.C. show by giving a shout-out to Lizzo, demonstrating to them that they are not at odds. This move comes after speculation arose when Lizzo's name was briefly omitted from Beyoncé's setlist last week.

Beyonce’s surprise shoutout on stage

Beyoncé took a moment to acknowledge Lizzo during her rendition of the Break My Soul remix. The remix that celebrates the accomplishments of powerful women, includes a list of names that Beyoncé admires. Fans were quick to notice that Lizzo's name had reappeared on that list. This gesture seemingly puts to rest any speculations about a potential feud between the two artists.

For the unversed, Queen Bey made headlines after many noted Lizzo's name was conspicuously absent from Beyoncé's previous performance. Some fans speculated that it might have been related to Lizzo's ongoing workplace lawsuit drama. However, it seems Beyoncé has put all doubts to rest by not only including Lizzo's name once again but also emphasizing it in her performance.

"I was honestly surprised to see Beyoncé give a shout-out to Lizzo after the recent rumors," one concert-goer shared excitedly.

During the show, Beyoncé paused just before mentioning Erykah Badu's name, drawing attention to Lizzo's inclusion. This strategic move suggests that Beyoncé was sending a clear message of unity and support. "The way Beyoncé highlighted Lizzo's name really shows that she stands by her," remarked a concert attendee.

Lizzo's bold response and legal action

Lizzo, no stranger to facing challenges head-on, swiftly addressed allegations from her former dancers, denying the claims as false and outrageous. As the legal battle unfolds, Lizzo has shown courage by seeking legal counsel and vowing to navigate the situation with determination.

Her playful mention of Lizzo's name is more than just lyrical, it signifies a rekindled friendship. The audience's excitement during the D.C. concert mirrored the sentiment of fans worldwide, who welcomed the heartening gesture.

This outpouring of support serves as a heartwarming reminder that artists like Beyoncé and Lizzo can unite, demonstrating that harmony and respect can overcome any obstacle in a business that is frequently rife with rumors and conjecture. As Lizzo's legal battle unfolds, one thing remains clear: her bond with Beyoncé is stronger than ever.

