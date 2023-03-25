Beyoncé and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing collaborates for haute coutour collection inspired by ‘Renaissance’

On Friday, Beyoncé announced a collaboration with the French luxury fashion house Balmain. The singer said that she has co-created a haute couture collection with Balmain’s creative director – Olivier Rousteing. This announcement was made a day after it was reported that Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park had mutually decided to go separate ways after working together for five years in a partnership.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Grammy-winning singer and luxury French fashion house.

Beyoncé and Balmain’s haute couture collection

In a statement Beyoncé said that Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing is a person who keeps on innovating and stepping up his creativity. She said, ’ From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection’. Beyoncé further said she is proud of the collection that she created with Rousteing and happy with the synergy which formed between both the teams.

On the other hand, Rousteing expresses his gratitude to Beyoncé and said that the latter pushed the designer to expand his fashion vision. The singer’s commitment, messages, tunes, and everything was just so inspiring.

Beyoncé also shared a video of haute couture collection on Instagram as she thanked the collaborator for bringing Renaissance to human form and Vogue magazine for sharing their vision with the world.

Beyoncé will be appearing on the cover of Vogue’s France cover for the issue of April. On the cover page, she could be seen donning a shouldered dress along with the thermoformed black velvet hat embedded with rhinestones. As the singer posted the cover of Vogue France on her Instagram page, Beyoncé added the lyrics of I’m That Girl which is the opening track of Renaissance album. Beyoncé wrote, ‘Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Beyoncé not doing interviews anymore? TikTok has the answer