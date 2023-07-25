Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy set the stage on fire as they perform together at Soldier Field Chicago Show

Beyoncé performed two sold-out gigs at Soldier Field in Chicago, taking over the city this past weekend. And, the singer was joined on stage by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy. The 11-year-old continues to draw attention to herself. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child performed with her mother at Soldier Field in Chicago as part of the pop star's Renaissance Tour, which got underway earlier this month in Stockholm, Sweden.

Blue Ivy returns to the stage with her mother, Beyoncé

The concerts, which were a part of the singer's world tour promoting her 2022 album Renaissance, included more than 30 songs every night and many costume changes.

An extra-special guest appearance by Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's daughter, was made during the Sunday event. Around halfway through the performance, Blue Ivy, 11, was photographed by fans on social media and performed up onto the Soldier Field stage wearing a camouflage-green and sparkly jacket and matching cargo trousers.

Following that, Blue Ivy joined backup dancers to perform with her mother during My Power and Black Parade, and numerous videos and photos shared on social media reveal how the audience cheered for the unexpected visitor.

ALSO READ: Beyonce heaps praises on daughter Blue Ivy as she performs at Renaissance World Tour: You bring us so much joy

Times Blue Ivy joined Beyoncé on stage

Blue Ivy’s performance alongside her mother was not the first time she now joined her mother on stage. On several occasions previously, from her first time in Paris to her current time in Chicago, the 11-year-old has performed alongside her mother. Beyonce once even shared a heartfelt post about the same, earlier.

Beyoncé started singing My Power, off her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, when she entered the stage. She impressed the audience by once again leading the dancers in the song's dance breakdown. Later, she joined her mother's group in dancing to a performance of Kendrick Lamar's Alright. Just a few hours prior to Blue Ivy's return to the stage in London, Beyoncé lauded her oldest daughter in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

The Break My Soul singer tweeted, "My beautiful firstborn, I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," along with a picture and two videos of Blue Ivy at her Paris concert. She added, "My sweet angel, you bring us so much joy."

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is her first major international tour since 2018's On the Run II Tour, which she and her husband Jay-Z co-led. It was her first solo concert in seven years, as she began the tour in Stockholm earlier this month.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beyonce loses her cool after Renaissance stage crew makes major blunder; Video goes viral