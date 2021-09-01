Beyonce and Jay Z: 5 FUN FACTS about the couple's love story that their fans would definitely want to know

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are no strangers to the limelight, but despite being one of the world's most well-known husband-wife duos, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have managed to keep the majority of their private lives, well, private. Still, here we have listed 5 fun facts of Beyoncé and Jay-z relationship, from their first date at Nobu to their secret wedding, infidelity allegations to their first debut infront of the public eye, and every musical collaboration in between.

1.Beyoncé and Jay-Z first met in 2000 but did not begin dating until 2001.

Little is known about their initial encounter and early relationship, although Beyoncé once revealed that the two met when she was just 18 years old. The pair sat next to one other on a plane while both attended the MTV Spring Break event in 2000, and Jay-Z subsequently rapped about it in his 2018 song "Everything Is Love." After more than a year of friendship and frequent phone calls, Beyoncé and Jay-Z decided to put their friendship to the test romantically. According to additional lyrics from Jay-"Everything Z's Is Love," their first formal date occurred at celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu, and the rapper brought a buddy to dinner. In the song, he refers to this decision as his "first foolish mistake."

2. Bonnie & Clyde

Even in the early stages of their relationship, the pair collaborated, releasing their first song together in 2002, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

3.VMA Debut

While Beyoncé and Jay-relationship Z's was no secret, they made their red carpet debut together at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, confirming their relationship.

4. They secretly wed on April 4, 2008.

Beyoncé and Jay-2008 Z's wedding takes the cake in the realm of super-secret celebrity weddings. Without even informing fans of their engagement, the couple was seen picking up a marriage certificate in New York in April 2008, and it was subsequently revealed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z married on April 4, 2008.

5. Pregnancy announcement on stage

Beyoncé grabbed the stage at the 2011 VMAs to reveal another relationship milestone: she's pregnant! It was subsequently discovered, however, that this was not her first pregnancy. In her 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream, the singer revealed information of a prior loss.

ALSO READ:Jay Z OPENS UP on working with ‘super talented’ wife Beyoncé: She’s an incredibly hard worker