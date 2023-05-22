Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy plush mansion worth a whopping $200 million in Malibu; Fans REACT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are definitely steering clear from any drama and making power moves. According to TMZ, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z recently purchased a new plush home worth a whopping $200 million in California.

Though several people took to their social media accounts for the power couple’s moves, some netizens were clearly not happy with this purchase and expressed their disappointment on the internet. Here is everything to know about the same.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z new mansion

According to TMZ, Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid $200 million for their house in California, which makes it the most expensive house ever sold in the state. Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, this Malibu property is 30,000 square feet. Ando also designed Kanye West’s mansion worth more than 50 million which he acquired during his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Is Beyoncé ready to launch her own hair-care business? Singer teases with Instagram post

ALSO READ: Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more

As per TMZ, this 30,000 square foot Malibu property was previously owned by the art collector William Bell and took him about fifteen years to build. Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem to have gotten a great deal on this all-concrete home as it was actually listed for $295 million.

Fans reaction

Social media users had mixed reactions to the whooping $200 million purchase with Beyoncé and Jay-Z getting labeled as ‘capitalists’ for their excessive purchase. One user tweeted, “Who tf buys a house that costs this much bro that’s so useless you could buy SO much land to save the earth but you rather spend it on a f–king house…” Another one wrote, “No person in a normal society should have so much wealth.”

Some fans were quick to defend Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s massive purchase. One user commented, “some of y’all are mad that they’re spending THEIR money the way that THEY want to??? stop worrying ab celebs money and go get a job of ur own. it’s clear y’all are insanely jobless,” while another one wrote, “Beyoncé now literally owns a house in the shape of her favorite number & the most expensive house ever sold. ICONIC.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared three children together after they tied the knot in 2008.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Sweden; Here is everything to know