Beyonce and Jay Z’s 8 year old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to narrate an audiobook titled Hair Love

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter will be narrating her first audiobook for Hair Love.
Blue Ivy Carter will be narrating an audiobook for Hair Love! The 8-year-old first child of Beyonce and Jay-Z will be lending her voice to the book, which is based on Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film. The news was announced by Matthew, who gave fans a sneak peek of Blue Ivy‘s voice in the four-minute-long audiobook.

 

The book centres on an African American dad attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. It was released for the first time in May 2019 and features illustrations by Vashti Harrison.

The film of the same name won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film and it’s also being developed into an animated TV show at HBO Max called Young Love.

For the unversed, Blue Ivy previously made her movie debut in her mom Beyonce’s film Black King. Blue Ivy was all smiles while wearing red lipstick and pearls while appearing in the latest trailer for the movie, which premiered on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. The film was based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, debuting two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King.

 

The film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” Special guests in the movie include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others. 

 

