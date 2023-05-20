Beyoncé and Jay-Z splurge $200 million on most expensive home in California, here's a look inside

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most powerful couples in the music industry. With careers spanning years, countless fans and net worth people can only dream about, the musician duo has just bought the most expensive house in California. Continue reading for more details.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spend $200 million on house in California, here's a look inside

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have splurged $200 million on a 30,000-square-foot home in the Malibu area. Sources told TMZ that it is the most expensive house ever sold in California, breaking the previous record of $177 million. It is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country, with the top spot being a whopping $238 million for an NYC apartment.

Designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, the house was listed for a whopping $295 million but the Grammy Award-winning duo managed to get it reduced by $95 million. Ando is also designing rapper Kanye West's house in Malibu. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new home overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area which is also known as the Billionaires' Row. Known as an architectural jewel, the house sits on an 8-acre bluff.

TMZ reports that William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world, owned and built the all-concrete structure of the house for almost 15 years. Apart from this house, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have previously splurged on another massive real estate in the Los Angeles area. In 2017, the two bought a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million which was then renovated even further and now it costs more than the $100 million mark.

The 30,000 square feet fully furnished mansion reportedly has 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, a recording studio, a spa, and a paddle tennis court. Meanwhile, Beyoncé has recently been traveling for her Renaissance World Tour. The 41-year-old has also teased a potential new venture into the hair industry. Jay-Z, on the other hand, has plans to open a casino in Manhattan's Times Square.

The official statement from the musician's entertainment agency Roc Nation reads, "A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City. A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly." It was released on May 11, 2023.

