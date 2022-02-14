Beyonce and Jay-Z take daughter Blue Ivy to Super Bowl 2022; Rapper turns full-on dad mode

Beyonce and Jay-Z get spotted at the Super Bowl 2022 with their children, enjoying family time together. Having parents that are legends in the showbiz scene sure has its benefits. On February 13, the Carter family was seen turning it up at the SoFi Stadium. Beyonce has three children with rap colossal Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

Ahead of the biggest football match of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the Empire State Of Mind rapper was captured on dad-duty as he clicked pictures of his oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the field from the boundaries. The rapper repeated a ritual of clicking and getting that click approved by his 10-year-old. Blue Ivy was also seen striking a pose holding a blue ball from the game.

Check out the father-daughter duo on the field together below:

Later in the day, Beyonce and Jay-Z were videoed jamming to the tunes of the Halftime Show featuring Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and more. Netizens were quick to notice that this was a rare sighting of the Single Ladies singer after a significant time off the media for more than a month from mid-December to the starting of February.

Meanwhile, Beyonce last performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016 along with Bruno Mars and Coldplay, the trio had put up an iconic performance for the NFL Super Bowl 50. Bruno blasted off with his superhit single Uptown Funk while Beyonce showed up with a gala of backup dancers dressed in black and gold. Jay-Z, on the other hand, has turned down offers to perform at the show.

