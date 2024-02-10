Beyonce and Jay Z's History With The Grammy Awards Explored Amid Rapper's Viral Honor Acceptance Speech

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, eminent figures in music, possess a storied history with the Grammy Awards. With a combined tally of over 50 Grammy wins, their influence resonates across genres. However, controversies have marked their Grammy journey, including notable snubs and debates over racial bias. Beyoncé's Lemonade album losing Album of the Year to Adele's 25 in 2017 and Jay-Z's absence from major wins for 4:44 sparked discussions. Their impact on music is undeniable, yet their relationship with the Recording Academy remains complex, as demonstrated by Jay-Z's pointed remarks while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé boast an impressive combined total of 56 Grammy wins, yet their rapport with the Recording Academy has been marked by moments of tension. Accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, Jay-Z seemed to highlight a notable absence in recognition amid his wife's numerous accolades, suggesting a discrepancy within the academy's decision-making process.

He said, “I’m just sayin’, we want y’all to get it right. We love y’all. ... At least get it close to right. And obviously it’s subjective — y’all don’t gotta clap at everything — obviously it’s subjective because it’s music and it’s opinion based. But some things you know.”

Jay-Z continued presuming to be referring to his wife Beyonce, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

This incident isn't the first time the rapper expressed discontent with the Recording Academy regarding his wife's Grammy achievements. Beyoncé, a music powerhouse, boasts a record-breaking 32 Grammys spanning her solo career, Destiny's Child tenure, and collaborative work with Jay-Z. In 2022, she equaled Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history with 88 nominations. However, last year, she clinched the record for the most Grammy wins ever after securing the best dance/electronic music album Grammy for Renaissance, surpassing conductor Georg Solti's 31 wins. Jay-Z also addressed a notable gap in Beyoncé's Grammy portfolio before the 2023 ceremony, criticizing the academy's oversight in previous album of the year losses.

He told Tidal during an interview that he felt the Recording Academy “missed the moment” in Beyonce’s three losses in voting for album of the year.

He said, “Not just ‘Lemonade,’ (also) when Beck won over her. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it.” Before Harry's House edged out Renaissance for album of the year, Jay-Z commented on the latter's impact, stating, "Everyone’s inspired... It has inspired the world. That has to be album of the year. It has to be."

Their relationship with the Grammys, once filled with admiration, has grown uneasy over time. Jay-Z, the most decorated rapper in Grammy history with 24 awards, revealed to Tidal that he and his wife "grew up idolizing" the awards as one of their pillars of success. However, their perspective has shifted despite their record-setting achievements.

"It was like one of the pillars for us. It was like, ‘We want to go Gold.’" However, that view has changed despite their record-setting success.

"It got to the point where I was like, it’s just a marketing thing," he said. "You go, you got an album out and it could help the sales go up."

