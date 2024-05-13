Beyoncé and Madonna Brought To Life As Maya Rudolph Performs Opening Hit 'Mother' On SNL; WATCH

Maya Rudolph, the well-known American actress and comedian, didn’t hold back in her latest SNL performance where she delivered an iconic performance on the occasion of Mother's Day. Her opening monologue was far more than impressive and what followed was even shocking, as she delivered an electrifying performance, truly embodying the energy of iconic performers like Beyoncé and Madonna.

Maya Rudolph performed on the SNL stage

The Mother’s Day episode of SNL was inaugurated by Maya Rudolph in a justified manner, as she shared her tributes to the mothers. She began by sharing that she is a mother of four kids, as cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman appeared. Yang then commented, “But Maya, look, you’re not just a mom, you’re Mother. You were the first to slay the house down boots, queen!” complimenting her prowess, as Sherman referred to her as a “legend.”

Acting shocked with these comments, Rudolph questioned, "Who me, mother?" Eventually agreeing to the comments of her cast mates, Maya then delivered an enigmatic dance performance, with the rap dedicated to all kinds of mothers, matching the energy of pop stars like Beyoncé and Madonna. In her reflective bodysuit, the renowned comedian performed lyrics such as "Oops, I made you dance / Remember in that movie when I pooped my pants?"

Rudolph then took names of different kinds of mothers, mentioning, “It’s Mother’s Day, y’all. Today we celebrate all kinds of mothers. Stepmothers, godmothers, mothers from another brother, Dance Moms, Octomoms.” Chloe Fineman then jumped in with a dog in her hand asking, “What about dog moms?” Rudolph reverted with wit, stating, “What about them? And honey, that’s not a dog. That’s a b*tch.”

The performance concluded on the main stage, decorated with disco balls, presenting several drag aesthetics, along with Thompson’s MC Infinity Decor and a panel of judges with scorecards like “I’m gagged.” As per Variety , the performance matched the iconic pop songs like Madonna’s Vogue and Beyoncé’s Renaissance: Part I.

Maya Rudolph’s SNL history

Rudolph has quite a history with Saturday Night Live. She was a cast member of SNL from 2000 to 2007 and co-starred in several sketches like Bronx Beat with Amy Poehler and The Art Dealers with Fred Armisen. Her latest appearance made it her third appearance on SNL after she exited from the show in 2007. After her exit, she first hosted SNL in 2012 with Sleigh Bells, and then later on in 2021 with Jack Harlow.

In her appearance on the SNL episode of Mother’s Day, she exhibited her impersonating skills by mimicking stars like Beyoncé, Maya Angelou and Donatella Versace. The next week’s episode of SNL will mark the conclusion of Season 49, with its finale episode featuring host Jake Gyllenhaal and guest Sabrina Carpenter.

