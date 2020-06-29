Beyonce announced her new album Black Is King will release on THIS date; Find Out

This album marks Queen B’s first solo event since Lemonade and is set to release at Disney+ on July 31. Scroll ahead to see what Beyonce has in store for us.

Mark your calendars, beyhives as next month Beyoncé is blessing us with a new visual album. Queen B announced a new album titled Black Is King. This will be her first proper solo album since Lemonade in 2016. She has written, directed and produced this album executively, and is gearing up to release it through Disney+ on July 31. Black Is King will also feature the song "Black Parade" that she released on Juneteenth. Last year, Beyoncé curated the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, which was released in conjunction with the CGI version of The Lion King that she starred in. Variety says that Black Is King is “based on” the music from The Lion King: The Gift.

According to a press release via CNN, the album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” It also is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Last year, Beyoncé also released the concert film Homecoming, which chronicled her landmark headlining 2018 Coachella sets.

In 2018, she and Jay-Z released the collaborative album Everything Is Love, and most recently, she made waves with Megan Thee Stallion on the “Savage” remix, which reached No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this year. Beyoncé’s Black Is King is set to be released on July 31.

