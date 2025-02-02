Beyoncé Announces Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 Without Revealing Dates

Fans eagerly anticipating Beyoncé’s next tour were finally given the news they've been waiting for. On Saturday night, the superstar confirmed the highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 on her social media platforms.

While no specific tour dates were provided, Beyoncé’s announcement came with a new photo and a clear message: the tour is officially happening.

The news of the tour initially trickled out during Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl performance. Netflix posted a tweet that caught the attention of fans, saying, “Look at that horse,” while linking to her special. At the end of the performance, a title card that read Cowboy Carter Tour appeared, leading fans to quickly connect the dots.

Hours later, Beyoncé herself confirmed the tour via her official website and social media. "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025," she wrote, along with a new promotional image.

Fans were thrilled but also noticed the lack of details regarding the specific dates and cities. Many were hoping for this announcement much earlier, as Beyoncé had previously teased a major update set for January 14.

Originally, Beyoncé planned to announce the tour on January 14. However, the announcement was delayed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

In a statement, she stated, "The January 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles."

She added, “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” sharing her concern for those affected by the fires.

In addition to her announcement postponement, Beyoncé pledged a $2.5 million donation to support fire relief efforts through her BeyGOOD Foundation.

Established in 2013, the foundation will provide direct assistance to families impacted by the Altadena and Palisades fires, helping with housing and supporting local community centers. Beyoncé thanked the first responders working tirelessly to protect the community.

