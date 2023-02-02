Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more
Block your dates as the ‘Queen of the Music industry’ is all set to perform in cities including Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.
Beyoncé announced a 2023 global tour in honour of her 2022 album, "Renaissance," which received many Grammy nominations. On her official website, "Cuff It," detailed information on the dates and locations of her tour has been disclosed for her fans to get the deal.
A sneak peek at her previous tour, that she had earlier on January 21, at the brand-new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai, Beyoncé gave her first comprehensive performance in four years. With an all-female orchestra, a battery of dancers, small lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, three costume changes for the singer, and a guest appearance from her and Jay's daughter Blue Ivy, it was a lavish and highly theatrical performance for which sources claim she was paid about $24 million. However, there were no songs from album ‘Renaissance." Since Renaissance pays respect to the LGBTQI+ roots of house music, and as homosexuality is against the law in Dubai, the singer did not sing any songs from the album during the show.
As far as her latest tour is concerned, which has been planned and confirmed, Beyoncé will kick off her North American tour on July 8th in Toronto. She will then make stops in a number of additional US cities, including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.
If you are planning to grab a seat and block your dates for Queen Bee’s tour, then have a look at the detailed list of tour date breakdown, including the list of locations.
EUROPE
- May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
- May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
- May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
- May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
- May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
- May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
- May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
- June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
- June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
- June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
- June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
- June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
- June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
- July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
- July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
- July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
- Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
- Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
- Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
- Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
ALSO READ: Beyoncé charges a whopping amount of $24 MILLION for an upcoming performance at a Dubai Resort
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more