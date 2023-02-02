Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more

Beyoncé announced a 2023 global tour in honour of her 2022 album, "Renaissance," which received many Grammy nominations. On her official website, "Cuff It," detailed information on the dates and locations of her tour has been disclosed for her fans to get the deal.

A sneak peek at her previous tour, that she had earlier on January 21, at the brand-new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai, Beyoncé gave her first comprehensive performance in four years. With an all-female orchestra, a battery of dancers, small lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, three costume changes for the singer, and a guest appearance from her and Jay's daughter Blue Ivy, it was a lavish and highly theatrical performance for which sources claim she was paid about $24 million. However, there were no songs from album ‘Renaissance." Since Renaissance pays respect to the LGBTQI+ roots of house music, and as homosexuality is against the law in Dubai, the singer did not sing any songs from the album during the show.