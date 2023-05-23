Beyonce brings Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia as an intern on Renaissance tour; Details here

Beyonce has a new intern, Natalia Bryant, the 20-year-old daughter of the late NBA player Kobe Bryant. The University of Southern California listed credits for the Grammy winner's global Renaissance Tour, according to the production's official website. Notably, Natalia is the only intern featured on the website, among music directors, choreographers, dancers, the wardrobe staff, and many others.

About Natalia's internship with Beyonce

Natalia's internship comes only 15 months after she appeared in Beyonce's (who she refers to as "Auntie BB") ‘HALLS of IVY’campaign for the superstars' Adidas X Ivy Park brand. The singer sat for a series of shots for the campaign shoot where Natalia was also present, who has also modeled in numerous campaigns, including one for Bvlgari with her mother Vanessa. Natalia has also been on the cover of Teen Vogue and has signed with the agency IMG.

Natalia's internship looks to be with Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment, which has served as her own record label, production firm, and more since its inception in 2010. "I started my own company when I decided to manage myself," the Destiny's Child singer explained at the time, noting that she drew a lesson from Madonna, who launched Maverick in 1992.

She added, "I felt like I wanted to follow in Madonna's footsteps and be a powerhouse and have my own empire, and show other women that when you get to this point in your career, you don't have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself.”

About Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who is considered a legend of the NBA, was a shooting guard who dedicated his 20-year National Basketball Association career to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA legend passed away in 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people. Following the death of Kobe Bryant, several monuments and tributes were published, including renaming the All-Star MVP Award in his honor.