Beyonce celebrates 5 years of Lemonade as she thanks fans; Calls it one of her 'favourite pieces of art'

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce thanked all those who were instrumental in making her sixth studio album Lemonade a huge hit.

Beyonce is looking back fondly one of her 'favourite' pieces of work! The iconic singer who does not often mark important career anniversaries did so on Saturday as she celebrated the fifth anniversary of her award-winning album Lemonade. Taking to Instagram, Beyonce thanked all those who were instrumental in making her sixth studio album a huge hit. Alongside thanking them as well as fans, Beyonce also urged millions to be more loving and forgiving.

The 'Hold Up' singer shared a series of snapshots from her album's music videos and wrote, "I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art."

She further added, "As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today." Beyonce's fans were simply ecstatic to walk down memory lane with the photos. "Iconic!!! A cultural reset!! I can't believe it's been 5 years!!" wrote one fan, while another remarked, "How was this five whole years ago?!? I still listen to this album regularly and repeatedly."

Earlier this year, Beyonce created history at the Grammys 2021 as she won four Grammys and became the most awarded artist ever with 28 wins. Well, here's hoping to some more of Beyonce's iconic music in 2021!

