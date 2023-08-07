Beyoncé covers $100K Metro fares for fans after Renaissance Tour concert amid heavy rains

While performing at the home of the Washington Commanders, FedExfield, Beyonce, and all the concertgoers were stuck amid heavy rainfalls. This is certainly not the first time that a huge crowd is stuck a made bad weather at events or a concert. However, this is surely the first time that any star would go to the lens of arranging for commute for their fans. Well, this is exactly what Beyoncé did for all the people who attended her concert, that too at her own expense. Here is what the singer paid for the fans who had traveled long distances to watch her perform.

Beyoncé covers Metro fares for fans

With heavy rains befalling by the end of her performance at the Renaissance tour concert, the concertgoers were stuck inside the stadium for an extra hour. With night falling up on them, it was clear that even the last Metro would leave. However, Beyoncé and her team were mindful enough to make the arrangements for them. Coordinating with the Metro authorities in Washington, she arranged for all 98 stations to be open for an extra hour.

And the cost of this was around USD 100,000. While the authorities could have kept the stations open, judging by the weather conditions, Beyonce went the extra mile to cover the expenses on her your itself.

Fans express gratitude to the singer

The Halo singer is getting all the places for being a little mindful of her fans. While the fans could not thank her in person for obvious reasons, they expressed their gratitude to her on Instagram later. On the other hand, the people who did not even attend the concert were praising her for this gesture. Some fans did mention that she could afford this easily given the price of her concert tickets.

It seems like concerts are the new wholesome things of pop culture now. From Taylor Swift giving away USD 100k to each one of the truckers helping at her concert, to Beyoncé, arranging for commute, the ladies are surely setting benchmarks for how it’s done. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates from the world of pop culture.

