Beyoncé covers $100K Metro fares for fans after Renaissance Tour concert amid heavy rains

With fans stuck in her concert for an extra hour, Beyonce went on to arrange for commute for all the Washington natives. Here's how much the star paid for halting the metro stations for an hour.

Written by Anushka Solanki Published on Aug 07, 2023   |  09:54 AM IST  |  246
Instagram
Beyonce [Instagram]

Key Highlight

  • After some fans were stuck in her concert amid heavy rains, Beyonce arranged for metro commute
  • At her own expense, Beyonce arranged for an extra hour at metro

While performing at the home of the Washington Commanders, FedExfield, Beyonce, and all the concertgoers were stuck amid heavy rainfalls. This is certainly not the first time that a huge crowd is stuck a made bad weather at events or a concert. However, this is surely the first time that any star would go to the lens of arranging for commute for their fans. Well, this is exactly what Beyoncé did for all the people who attended her concert, that too at her own expense. Here is what the singer paid for the fans who had traveled long distances to watch her perform. 

Screengrab of Beyonce's Halo music video [Youtube]

Beyoncé covers Metro fares for fans 

With heavy rains befalling by the end of her performance at the Renaissance tour concert, the concertgoers were stuck inside the stadium for an extra hour. With night falling up on them, it was clear that even the last Metro would leave. However, Beyoncé and her team were mindful enough to make the arrangements for them. Coordinating with the Metro authorities in Washington, she arranged for all 98 stations to be open for an extra hour.

And the cost of this was around USD 100,000. While the authorities could have kept the stations open, judging by the weather conditions, Beyonce went the extra mile to cover the expenses on her your itself. 

Fans express gratitude to the singer 

The Halo singer is getting all the places for being a little mindful of her fans. While the fans could not thank her in person for obvious reasons, they expressed their gratitude to her on Instagram later. On the other hand, the people who did not even attend the concert were praising her for this gesture. Some fans did mention that she could afford this easily given the price of her concert tickets.

It seems like concerts are the new wholesome things of pop culture now. From Taylor Swift giving away USD 100k to each one of the truckers helping at her concert, to Beyoncé, arranging for commute, the ladies are surely setting benchmarks for how it’s done. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates from the world of pop culture.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé stuns fans as she shines in gold mini dress on Renaissance Tour stop in Washington

Advertisement

FAQs

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won?
With a total of 32 awards and 88 nominations from the Grammy Awards for her music (including her work in Destiny's Child and The Carters), she is the most-awarded and most nominated (tied alongside her husband Jay-Z) artist in Grammy history.
What religion is Beyoncé?
Beyoncé was raised Catholic and attended St. Mary's Montessori School in Houston, where she enrolled in dance classes. Her singing was discovered when dance instructor Darlette Johnson began humming a song and she finished it, able to hit the high-pitched notes.
How did Beyoncé get rich?
Beyoncé also makes money from appearances, modeling jobs for fashion magazines and concert tours. Through her company, Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé produces movies, music, and clothing. Media projects produced by Parkwood Entertainment include the movies Cadillac Records and Obsessed.
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a y... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!