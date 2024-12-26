Beyoncé Debuts Cowboy Carter Songs with Post Malone, Shaboozey, and Blue Ivy at NFL Halftime Show: Read HIGHLIGHTS Here
Beyoncé wowed the crowd during the NFL Halftime Show on December 25 with the live debut of Cowboy Carter songs, joined by Post Malone, Shaboozey, and daughter Blue Ivy for an unforgettable performance
Beyoncé set the stage on fire during the Ravens-Texans game in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, December 25, and her daughter Blue Ivy, 12, assisted her in making the show even more special.
Queen B entered the game arena on a horse, wearing a white feathered gown and western hat to open her act with 16 carriages. As she got off the steed and walked through the back of the stadium, the star donned a red, white, and blue Cowboy Carter sash to sing Blackbird.
Next up, Beyoncé appeared at the center of the field in a sparkling bodysuit and chaps as she performed Ya Ya. Lights spelling out My House then flashed onto the stands, making the crowd erupt into loud cheers as Beyoncé performed Riverdance. She walked across the marching band-lined field to unite with Shaboozy, who is featured in her song Sweet Honey Buckiin.
The star-studded event continued with the appearance of Post Malone, who sang Levii’s Jeans before Beyoncé hopped on a vintage truck to sing Jolene.
The pop superstar closed her act with Texas Hold ’Em, for which Blue Ivy joined her. Beyoncé honored her daughter in her performance with a discreet lyric change when she sang, "Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can’t read your mind.”
The mother-daughter duo presented an elaborate line dance before Beyoncé floated up on a platform that unfurled a banner reading “BANG.”
Beyoncé’s performance was part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday under its agreement with the NFL. The singer's set marked the live debut of songs from her latest studio album Cowboy Carter, which also featured Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and more.
December 25 wasn’t the first time Beyoncé performed for an NFL game. In 2013, the singer headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which Destiny’s Child reunited onstage. In 2016 too, she made a surprise appearance when Coldplay headlined to sing Formation.
