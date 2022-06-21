Beyonce drops first single Break My Soul from Renaissance album; Netizens celebrate its '90s vibe'

Beyonce is back. The singer dropped the first single from her much-awaited seventh solo studio album Renaissance. Break My Soul was previously announced to be released at midnight and the new track that fans had been eagerly waiting for is finally here. The dance track which brings together the team of Single Ladies including Tricky Stewart and The Dream is already being declared a hit by fans who can't stop playing the song on loop.

The lyrics of Break My Soul have also got everyone talking about it as Beyonce sings, "Release your anger, release your mind, Release your job, release the time Release your trade, release the stress, Release the love, forget the rest." The writing credits for the song include the singer's rapper husband Jay-Z, Freddie Ross and Adam Pigott. Beyonce had previously announced on Thursday that her long-expected album will be arriving on July 29.

While the wait for the complete album remains, Queen Bey's newly released single seems like a song that will be an instant hit with the clubs given its house music beats and the 90s vibe. Following its midnight release, netizens have been hooked to the new track and here's how they are reacting to it.

Check out how netizens are reacting to Beyonce's new track here:

How did you find Break My Soul? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé announces release date for her first album in 6 years