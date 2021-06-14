Beyonce drops heartfelt birthday tribute for her and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir as they turn four

Instead of the usual 'happy birthday' post on Instagram, Beyonce dropped a heartwarming tribute for her twins Rumi and Sir on her personal website.

Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are doting parents to their three adorable children and the singer marked it in a special way when their twins Rumi and Sir turned four on Sunday. Instead of the usual 'happy birthday' post on Instagram, Beyonce dropped a heartwarming tribute on her personal website. Against a simple and solid black background, the iconic singer wished her twins.

She wrote, "What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote in white. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir." Beyonce and Jay-Z have been fiercely private about keeping their twins protected from the paparazzi's limelight. They have rarely shared their photos or glimpses on social media and continue to keep it that way.

Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017. The couple are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Earlier this year in March, Beyonce shared a rare glimpse of her kids on Instagram. The singer shared photos from their day out in Malibu, California, with her three children, where they enjoyed a meal at popular Japanese restaurant Nobu and played in the ocean.

Rapper Jay-Z had also opened up on his and Beyonce's parenting. In an interview with The Sunday Times in April 2021, he said how important it was to make kids feel loved. "Family is your foundation. Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

"The goal is to just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides," Jay-Z said of raising their three kids with Beyonce.

