Beyonce drops new photos with Jay-Z as the couplet turn up the glamour during date night

Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a series of photos from what seemed to be a date night outing for her and husband Jay-Z. The 40-year-old singer dropped several posts showing her glamorous look for the outing without any captions. In the photos, the couple could be seen posing alongside what appeared to be the deck of a boat.

The photos showed Beyonce sporting a gorgeous look as she chose to wear a white button-up shirt along with bell-bottom jeans. The Single Ladies singer also finished her with a pair of stylish sunglasses and her free-flowing tresses. Another highlight of Beyonce's look also remained her martini glass purse.

While Beyonce also dropped some solo photos of herself, in another post, she shared some couple-y snaps with Jay-Z who was wearing a patterned button-up short-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. As fans appreciated the duo for their stylish appearance, many captioned their couple photos as "The Carters."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been one of Hollywood's most-loved couples and never fail to give everyone relationship goals.

Queen Bey recently celebrated her birthday and received some warm wishes from several artists in the music industry. In a video shared by Harper's Bazaar for Beyonce's birthday, artists such as Taylor Swift, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Stevie Wonder and more sent their regards for the singer. Taylor Swift's message said, "The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now, then the fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace. I just, to say I admire you is like, there’s just not a word for it."

