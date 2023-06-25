Beyonce escapes wardrobe malfunction during Renaissance Tour; Fans heap praise on background dancer

Beyonce is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Having 28 Grammys in her bag, Beyonce mesmerizes her fans with her soulful voice, performances, and amazing lyrics. But, recently, she is making headlines for escaping a wardrobe malfunction during her Renaissance Tour. Beyonce was saved from the malfunction by her longtime backup dancer and fans are showering him with love and praise.

Beyonce’s backup dancer saves her from nip slip

On Wednesday, Beyonce escaped a wardrobe malfunction in Hamburg, Germany during her Renaissance Tour. For the performance, the singer wore a hot pink halter gown with dual hip-high slits from her own label, Ivy Park. One of the straps from the dress started to slip when she was performing Break My Soul.

Fortunately, one of the members from French dance group Les Twins noticed the situation and jumping in front of Beyoncé to save her from wardrobe malfunction. By grabbing Beyonce’s hand, he placed it on the top part of her pink dress. The 41-year-old singer understood the assignment and readjusted her dress.

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as the video of Beyonce escaping the wardrobe malfunction with the help of one of her longtime backup dancers surfaced, it became viral in not time. Fans are praising the dancer. According to Page Six, a fan wrote, “The professionalism, the slickness, the simplicity in his movement placing her own hand where she needed to cover! too good.” Another commented, “Now that is talent. That he saw something happening and didn’t miss a beat while performing and allowed her to fix it. Love Les Twins.” “Professionals at their best. Baby that’s real love for the queen. And then the show must go on,” wrote a third fan.

A few days ago in Amsterdam, Beyonce was seen losing her cool at her stage crew after they made a major blunder. According to reports, Beyonce had to stay on top of a silver horse during her entire performance. The production team missed her cue to help the singer get down after the massive stage entry, and the pop star had to stay on the horse during her entire Summer Renaissance performance. But later when the team realised, Beyonce refused to take any help from them.

