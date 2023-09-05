Beyoncé gets a sweet surprise as iconic Diana Ross sings Happy Birthday on stage at Renaissance tour in Los Angeles

Beyonce has been wrapped up in her recent Renaissance tour schedule. But on Monday, even when the singer was busy performing in her Los Angeles show, the singer got the gift of a lifetime, as Diana Ross herself serenaded her on stage. Beyonce turned 42 this year, as she performed it in front of a crowd of 60K people and a star-studded VIP list. Here's how it all happened.

Diana Ross sang Happy Birthday to Beyonce

At the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Monday, Diana Ross created a special core memory for the birthday girl. Dressed in a glamorous black gown adorned with feathers, the Upside Down singer received resounding cheers from the audience as she took the stage. She led the crowd as they all sang Happy Birthday to the singer, who stood still in shock for a moment, as it happened in between of performance of Cuff It. Ross playfully mentioned that she felt compelled to return the favor since Beyoncé had previously serenaded her as well.

Beyoncé appeared to be pleasantly surprised, as she looked around grinning, but soon enough the Single Ladies singer swayed to the tune of Diana singing. She enthusiastically leaped and warmly hugged Ross once the song finished. The 42-year-old said, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much."

The star-studded guest list

Many A-list celebrities were present at the event and witnessed and captured this heartwarming moment between the two icons. Kim Kardashian posted a video on her Instagram story, capturing the emotional moment, captioning it, "A birthday song from @dianaross." There were many other celebrities that joined the celebration, like Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ashely Simpson, Kendric Lamar etc.

Beyoncé has previously shared her admiration for Diana Ross as one of her musical influences. Furthermore, she portrayed a character in the film adaptation of the popular musical Dreamgirls, which was inspired by Diana Ross, who was a girl group singer who transitioned into a successful solo career.

