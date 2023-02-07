Beyoncé, Harry Styles to Adele, how Grammy Awards 2023 brought out the emotional side of our artists

If we eyeball the deeds for this year's music night celebration, then it has been said to be one of the successful nights that has been filled with gratitude and gratefulness. The 65th Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles, had an essence filled with fresh vitality, and watching the more than three-hour event was like riding an emotional roller coaster. There were standout moments, like the tributes, performances, and unexpected victories, which generated a degree of enthusiasm that was almost uncharacteristic of the celebration.

Although the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place in Las Vegas in 2022, didn't receive the connect that was found in this year's Grammys, there were ponderous and ineffectual attempts to reclaim relevance by reflecting contemporary issues, including: Trevor Noah served as host and led audiences through an hour-long concert that featured erratic interludes to honour tour managers, celebrate freedom, and bring attention to the conflict in Ukraine with a pre-recorded message from President Volodymyr Zelensky. The entire production, which took place in the wake of "The Slap," came out as inept and frantic, which created headlines for more than a month and turned into a meme fest that spread across social media by burying the personification of the Grammy's Award.

Here are some emotional takeaways that have flooded social media with reposts and got the audience teary when they stepped in to accept the honor.

Queen of Music industry for a reason - When Beyoncé made history by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance ( the artist now owns the record for most victories. She counts 32), she gave a brief but very moving acceptance speech, thanking the queer community "for establishing the genre".

The ‘Always the best to listen to’ - During the pre-televised Grammy Premiere Ceremony, Taylor Swift was presented with the Grammy for Best Music Video. She took it to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on the accolade. She posted about the wonderful news on the microblogging website, saying, "I can't put into words what this means to me, the @RecordingAcademy, and my colleagues to accept me as a director and, in doing so, acknowledge my work in an attempt to recover my music... Wow! I'm in awe. I want to thank all the fans that made this happen.”

Here comes Viola Davis who finally took home the EGOT status - The letters "Egot" stand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, the four most important honours and awards in the US entertainment industry. Viola Davis has reportedly been the 18th recipient of the Egot Award, joining an exclusive group that includes John Gielgud, Andrew Lloyd, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, and Mel Brooks. Accepting the trophy on stage, Viola said, “Oh, my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just Egot!”

Robinson's Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for Sam Smith and Kim Petras' song "Unholy" kept the ceremony moving forward. Petras, the first transgender person to win a Grammy, acknowledged Smith and her friend Sophie, an artist who passed away in 2021, by delivering a heartfelt note to the audience. Petras'—served as a timely reminder that, when done right, award shows can be enjoyable and honoured with the respect that they deserve. In comparison to last year's unsuccessful Grammy celebration, the Grammy, as a notable and most honoured award for musical industries, received the respect that it deserved.