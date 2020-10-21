Beyonce ‘heartbroken’ by the police brutality in Nigeria; Says ‘Nigerian sisters & brothers, we stand by you’

Beyonce recently voiced her thoughts on the current distress in Nigeria and expressed that she is heartbroken over the tensions between police and Nigerian citizens.

Pop icon Beyonce recently shared a message of support amidst the police protests in Nigeria. The 39-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram on Tuesday night (October 20) calling for the end of the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” Beyonce wrote. “There has to be an end to SARS.”

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change,” Beyonce continued. “We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”

For the unversed, over the past few weeks, demonstrators have been taking to the streets of Nigeria daily to protest against police brutality in Lagos and while also protesting SARS amid claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion.

