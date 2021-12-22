Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish named in Oscars 2022 shortlist for the Best Original Song

The shortlist for the music category at Oscars 2022 was recently announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. With almost 15 songs having made it to the shortlist, there are some big artists who have been named for a potential Oscar win and they include the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish among others.

Hollywood's most loved couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z find themselves with individual contributions for their songs in this shortlist which includes Jay-Z's Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall and Beyonce's Be Alive from King Richard starring Will Smith.

Also, Ariana Grande is named on the list for her song Just Look Up in collaboration with Kid Cudi from the upcoming film, Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more. The James Bond theme song No Time to Die by Billie Eilish is also a likely contender at the Oscars Best Original song race.

The other songs mentioned on the list also include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Dos Oruguitas from Encanto and U2’s Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2. If Lin-Manuel Miranda does end up winning an Oscar for his Encanto song, he will officially bag his EGOT status considering he already boasts of an Emmy, Tony and Grammy awards for Hamilton.

The shortlist for Best Original Score was also announced and it includes films like Dune, Spencer, No Time To Die, The French Dispatch which recognise the work of composers such as Hans Zimmer, Alexandre Desplat, and more.

