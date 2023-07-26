Beyonce jokingly asks crew to ‘turn the fan’ during Renaissance Tour performance

Even the smallest error has the potential to generate enormous media coverage in show business! Beyoncé, who is renowned for giving powerful concerts, recently ran into an unforeseen problem when performing in Chicago over the weekend. The 41-year-old was obliged to sing "Turn the fan on" in the middle of her performance while she was trying to stay cool under the scorching lights and conditions.

The singer should have been relieved by the on-stage fan, but it didn't seem to be working, much to Queen Bey's obvious annoyance. Fans quickly identified the accident that caused the internet to go crazy as video footage of the occurrence spread on social media.

Beyonce asks her crew to turn on fans mid-performance

Beyoncé may be seen in the video positioned atop a piano, fervently singing one of her trademark opening tunes. She suddenly makes a move toward a crew member in an effort to ignite the fan. The fan is still not running, although it appears that the directions were either misinterpreted or ignored.

The performer experienced severe inconvenience as a result of this. However, Beyoncé handled the issue with poise and humor, in her true iconic manner.

In addition to many other locations, Queen Beyonce will stop in Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Beyonce was joined by her daughter on stage during Chicago Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made a very special guest appearance at the Sunday celebration. Fans on social media captured Blue Ivy, 11, midway through the performance as she danced on the stage at Soldier Field while donning a glittery camouflage-green jacket and matching cargo pants.

The 11-year-old had previously appeared on stage with her mother. Blue Ivy has performed with her mother on numerous occasions in the past, starting with her debut in Paris, continuing with performances in London, and most recently in Chicago.

After co-leading the On the Run II Tour in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour marks her first significant overseas tour since that time. She started the tour in Stockholm on May 10, it was her first solo performance in seven years.

