Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian and more mourn the loss of French designer Thierry Mugler

Manfred Thierry Mugler, the celebrity-favourite fashion designer passed away aged 73 on Sunday. The news of his death was confirmed by the French designer's team after they shared a black square to his personal Instagram profile and shared a statement in captions that read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." Mugler's loss has come as a shock to the fashion industry and several celebrities also expressed their grief over his passing on social media.

Beyonce paid a tribute to the late French designer on her website as the singer shared a photo of Mugler and wrote, "Rest in Peace." Beneath Mugler's photo, Beyonce's website showcased clips and pictures of all the fabulous looks Mugler designed for the singer, including everything from her I Am...World Tour.

Also, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to honour and remember Mugler as she shared a photo with her Kardashian-Jenner siblings wearing the late designer's clothes and wrote, "All in Mugler" along with a heartbreak emoji.

Irina Shayk also consoled the designer's demise by sharing a throwback photo with him and in captions wrote, "Gone too soon...God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness, sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian…"

Take a look at the tributes here:

Also, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, remembered Mugler by sharing one of her favourite pieces of his from her closet.

Actress Diane Kruger also paid a heartfelt tribute to Mugler as she wrote a message saying, "I remember being so star-struck meeting Thierry Mugler. What he saw in a skinny 16-year-old and let her walk his catwalk with all the amazonian Supermodels remains a mystery to me, but it was the experience of a lifetime. He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon. Rest in power."

ALSO READ: Manfred Thierry Mugler, legendary French fashion designer passes away at 73