Beyonce launches her TikTok account, fuels speculations about a new album release

Beyonce has now joined TikTok. Yes, you heard it right, the Queen herself has now launched an account on the short video app and fans are now wondering what's going to be the big first update that the singer shares on the same. As expected, as soon as the singer joined the platform, she gathered a massive amount of followers. While Beyonce hasn't shared her first post yet, many believe she might be ready to share some new music.

As soon as netizens learned about Beyonce joining TikTok, speculations have begun about Queen Bey gearing up to drop an all-new album. A few other fans also wondered if she will be sharing a Christmas special video considering the festive spirit. There's no doubt that there's no better time than the holidays to release new music and let's not forget, the singer did hint at an upcoming album back in August.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, back in August, Beyonce hinted "the music is coming" as she spoke about spending time during the lockdown and working on some sounds. She added, "I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

As for her fans who are more than excited about her TikTok debut, they're hopeful to see Queen Bey's first post to be an exciting video. Several celebrities have recently joined the TikTok bandwagon including Taylor Swift. Also, Kim Kardashian recently launched a joint account with her daughter North West.

