Beyonce loses her cool after Renaissance stage crew makes major blunder; Video goes viral

Beyonce, the celebrated American singer-songwriter is totally busy these days with her 'Renaissance' world tour and back-to-back stage performances. The musician, who is well-known for pushing the boundaries of international music with her distinctive style and innovative collaborations, has been considered one of the greatest pop artists of all-time. However, Beyonce is now making headlines lately for a different reason. The singer's latest video from her Amsterdam 'Renaissance' performance, in which she is seen losing her cool, is now going viral on social media.

Here's why Beyonce lost her cool at her stage crew

In the video which is now taking social media by storm, the 'Irreplaceable' singer is seen staying seated on the top of a silver horse during her entire performance, after the stage crew made a major blunder. If the reports are to be believed, her production team completely missed Beyonce's cue to help her get down after the massive stage entry, and the pop star had to stay on the horse during her entire Summer Renaissance performance.

Later, the team tried to help Beyonce when they realised the big blunder, but the singer who was clearly pissed at the team, refused to take it. She was seen pushing a crew member's hand away when he tried to reach her. Beyonce was also spotted saying 'Oh My God' as she was thoroughly disappointed with her crew members' ignorance. For the unversed, the concert, which was held on Sunday on Amsterdam, marked the tour stop of Summer Renaissance show.

Watch Beyonce's viral video from the concert, below:

