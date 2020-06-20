Beyonce marks Juneteenth by dropping new song Black Parade in support of Black owned small businesses

Beyonce celebrated Juneteenth holiday by dropping new song titled Black Parade, shortly after announcing a project by the same name to support black-owned small businesses. Read on to know more.

Beyonce surprise-dropped a new song titled Black Parade, co-written by her husband Jay Z, to mark the Juneteenth holiday. She released the song shortly after announcing a project by the same name to support black-owned small businesses. Juneteenth (June 19th), is the holiday commemorating the effective end of slavery in the United States. The holiday has taken a deeper meaning amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The song focuses on the message of empowering the Black community.

Marking the holiday, Beyoncé shared a message on her website and explaining the meaning behind her latest song. “Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right. "Black Parade" benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need,” she wrote. Her Black Parade project provides an online directory of black-owned businesses ranging from fashion and art to food and drink.

Check out the song here:

The catchy beat-heavy song comes with a powerful message of empowerment. “I'm going back to the South / I'm going back, back, back / Where my roots ain't watered down' Beyonce sings in the opening verse. The latest song is her first solo work since she lent her voice to Disney’s live-action film The Lion King’s companion album, The Gift, in 2019. “Ooh, yeah, I can't forget my history is her-story, yeah. Being black, maybe that's the reason why they always mad,” she sings referring to the issue of racial discrimination in the USA.

Just last week, Beyoncé penned a powerful open letter, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot fatally by police in her own home. The songstress wrote the letter to Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, and called for criminal charges against three cops involved in Taylor's shooting. Beyoncé urged Cameron to “take swift and decisive action in charging the officers” involved in the shooting.

ALSO READ: Has Meghan Markle ended her friendship with BFF Jessica Mulroney following latter’s 'white privilege' scandal?

Share your comment ×